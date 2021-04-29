Photo Credit: ABC

Travis Scott’s commitment to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) is paying off!

Billboard reports that the “Pick Up The Phone” rapper has been awarded for his philanthropic efforts of assisting students at HBCUs.

He is one of five recipients to receive the honor at the Red Carpet Advocacy (RAD) impact awards, which aims to highlight those who “inspire purpose,” according to Billboard.

In October 2020, Scott announced via Twitter that he would cover tuition expenses for five students who attended HBCUs.

“AND I KNOW SCHOOL JUST STARTED AND I WANNA TAKE CARE OF 5 KIDS TUITION FOR THEIR FIRST SEMESTER OF SCHOOL!!! WHY NOT!!!!!” he said in a previous tweet. “5 KIDS THAT ATTEND A HBCU. Send me ur schools ya heard!!!”

Scott also shared that this cause was near to his heart because his parents had previously attended HBCUs.

His mother went to Prairie View A&M University in Texas and his father attended Grambling State University in Louisiana.

Just a month after his call to support HBCU students, his Cactus Jack Foundation announced that they would award several students with scholarships.

The Waymon Webster Scholarship program was named after his grandfather who also attended an HBCU and was the foundation’s first huge initiative.

“Waymon Webster was a Dean of the Prairie View A&M graduate school,” said the Houston native in a previous press release. “My grandfather wanted me to take it all the way through college. I feel there is a power in education, so to be able to give someone the opportunity to fulfill that dream as my papa thought for me is amazing.”

First-round recipients were hand-selected by Scott and had to be enrolled at either Grambling State University, Howard University, Morehouse College Prairie View A&M University, or Texas Southern University.

Students have had their full tuition covered from the 2020-2021 school year.